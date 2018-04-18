Wetaskiwin man arrested after stolen truck flees RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP conduct search warrant on property and recover stolen vehicles

A Wetaskiwin man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle fled police this week.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On April 10, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of 473 Town Ship Road and 243A Range Road. Police had observed a black Ford F350 leaving a property and was believed to have been stolen.

“Police along with the assistance of the General Investigation Section (GIS) attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. Ultimately the vehicle was stopped and a 31-year-old suspect from Wetaskiwin was arrested.

“Police Determined that the Ford truck was stolen from Strome, Alberta. A search Warrant was applied for and with the assistance of The Crime Reduction Unit, Auto Theft and the GIS unit the property was searched. A travel trailer and a flat deck trailer were recovered.

“On April 13, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP, Crime Reduction Unit and Auto Theft conducted a search warrant at a related address from the previous day. Police located an additional stolen vehicle on the property along with well several stolen vehicle parts.”

Hepburn stated Gregory Flanagan, 31, of Wetaskiwin, was arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property over 5,000, two counts of Possession of stolen property under 5,000, Operate motor vehicle while being pursued by police and six traffic safety offences.

“He had a bail hearing and was remanded into custody,” stated Hepburn. “His next court appearance is April 26, 2018 in Wetaskiwin Alberta. The investigation continues into this matter continues with additional charges pending.”

Hepburn stated, “The relationship with the communities is a partnership, reporting a crime no matter how small you help us gain intelligence. “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

