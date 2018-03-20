Wetaskiwin-area burglars gain entry through patio doors, steal large clock

As the rural crime epidemic continues, residents deal with theft, break and enter and other property crimes. Wetaskiwin RCMP are once again investigating a break and enter into a County of Wetaskiwin residence where several large, valuable items were stolen.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 13th Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter that had occurred at 463 Township and Range Road 260. Numerous items were taken from the home.

“Police attended the scene but the break in occurred hours earlier. The residence was entered through a patio door and rummaged through.”

Hepburn noted several large, valuable items were stolen. “There was a grandfather clock, Dyson vacuum, jewelry and other personal items taken,” she stated.

Hepburn stated that if any member of the public sees these items or knows anything about this crime, please call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267, or call your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca