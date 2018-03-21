Two arrested in Leduc County after Thorsby RCMP drive by rural break-in in progress

Thorsby RCMP prevent break and enter, find other stolen property

More rural crime was occurring in the region Mar. 18, but luckily RCMP were driving right by as a break-in was occurring near Thorsby in Leduc County.

According to RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On March 18, the Thorsby RCMP observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway which ultimately led to arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

“At approximately 7 p.m., while on patrol in the rural area, Thorsby RCMP members spotted what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked on the driveway of a residence near Township 480 and Highway 778.

“The RCMP determined that the vehicle had a fake licence plate. A male and female were arrested outside the residence, and further investigation revealed a break and enter in progress within that residence. “

Scott noted two people have been arrested and charged in relation to this incident. “42-year-old Kirk Kuske and 29-year-old Marcia Gold have both been charged with numerous offences including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and other offences related to failing to comply with conditions of their prior releases,” stated Scott. “A search of the vehicle revealed other stolen property from other detachment areas.”

She further noted both Kuske and Gold remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Leduc on March 22nd, 2018.

“Partnerships with community members are important to the RCMP in ongoing crime prevention. If you see something or someone suspicious, report it to your local detachment,” added Scott.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

