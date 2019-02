Stettler police say vehicle taken for spin in fields, seek information

Stettler RCMP are looking for help after a vehicle was stolen for an apparent joyride.

According to a press release Jan. 31, “On January 30, 2019, a male stole a vehicle and drove it into a number of fields in Stettler County east of Stettler. Attached is a photograph of the male suspect.

“If anyone has information about this or any other crime, they’re encouraged to contact the Stettler RCMP or Crimestoppers.”