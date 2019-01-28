Thorsby homeowners disrupt break and enter using cameras, radio

Thorsby RCMP seek public assistance to identify break and enter suspects

Thorsby RCMP are investigating a brazen break and enter where suspects entered a residence at 10 in the morning and walked out with a number of stolen items.

According to a press release from Cst. Jim Shore, “The Thorsby RCMP have surveillance photos of four suspects involved in a residential break and enter which occurred on January 27. Public assistance is requested to identify the suspects.

“At 10:00 a.m., four suspects broke into a home on Highway 622. The homeowners were able to observe the suspects via a home security camera and notified the RCMP. Several items were taken from the home including; an Apple Mac desktop computer, camera and a 12-inch travel TV.

“The home owners were not home at the time of the break in, but were able to communicate via a two way intercom system installed in the house. The suspects fled after the homeowners yelled at them.

“The suspects were seen leaving the residence in an early 2000 gold/beige Cadillac CTS Sedan. The license plate number is not known.

“The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

– Male, believed to be First Nations

– Short dark hair,

– Wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket and white shirt

Suspect #2

– Male, believed to be First Nations

– Short dark hair

– Wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants with white stripes. (similar to a track suit)

Suspect #3

– Female, believed to be First Nations

– Dark hair, in a pony tail

– Wearing a beige coloured coat with fur trim around the hood, black hoodie with a pink emblem, grey leggings and hiking boots

Suspect #4

– Male, believed to be First Nations, slim

– Black jacket, grey hoodie and white baseball hat

“If you are able to identify any of these suspects or provide other information in relation to this investigation, please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3950. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

