Theft of $140,000 in machinery investigated in County of Wetaskiwin

The Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a rural theft of expensive machinery valued at a total of $140,000.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “Sometime between the evening of October 6, 2018 and the morning of October 8, 2018, two McElroy T412 PVC/HDPE pipe fusers were stolen from a work sight on Highway 771 near Range Road 14 in Wetaskiwin County.

“The equipment is self propelled and would require a truck or trailer to haul them. The value of each is approximately $70,000.”

If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

