Tensions high at Wetaskiwin high school amid lockdown

There were some tense moments in Wetaskiwin May 29 as a lockdown was placed on the composite high school, but police investigation revealed there was no threat.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On May 29, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m Wetaskiwin RCMP were made aware of a possible threat in the parking lot of Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

“Police attended the location where the high school was placed on lock down for a short time. Five youths were located and arrested. The school lock down was lifted once the individuals were located.

“WCHS placed the school on lock down for approximately 30 minutes to ensure the safety of the students and the staff. The lock down was in place until all parties were satisfied that there was no threat.

“The investigation determined that there was no viable threat to the school and consequently no charges were laid. The school will be dealing with the students involved in this situation.”

