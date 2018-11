A blast of winter weather is passing through central Alberta.

Freezing rain and snow began the evening of Nov. 1, and turned into several centimeters of snow by the morning of Nov. 2. Wind gusts are complicating things by causing drifting snow.

Reports have come in of icy and snow covered conditions on Hwy. #13, Hwy. #2A and QE II.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and drive according to the road conditions.