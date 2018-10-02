Serious traffic issues near Crossfield, Airdrie on Hwy. #2

Bad weather in central and southern Alberta is creating horrible road conditions in some areas.

RCMP stated in an email the afternoon of Oct. 2, “Airdrie RCMP wish to advise travellers that the southbound lane of Highway 2 at the Crossfield overpass is temporarily blocked by a jack knifed semi. Traffic is unable to get through. Northbound traffic can pass but it is very slow at the moment.

“The RCMP are asking the public to avoid travel today if you can, and if you must head out, then please give yourself a lot of time to get where you are going.”

Local motorists planning a trip to Calgary area should probably reschedule.

