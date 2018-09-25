Robbery report at outlet mall turns out to be fake: police

Leduc RCMP respond to weapons complaint at premium outlet collection mall

Police in and around Leduc responded Sept. 24 to what was reported to be a violent robbery, but turned out to be a fake report.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On September 24, 2018 at approximately 4:35 p.m., members of the Leduc RCMP, Leduc Integrated Traffic Unit, and Alberta Sheriffs responded to a report of robbery and assault with a knife at a business within the Premium Outlet Collection mall, located near the Edmonton International Airport in Leduc County.

“The female victim was treated for minor wounds on scene by mall security and paramedics. During the police investigation, it was determined that the victim had fabricated the robbery allegation and inflicted the injuries on herself.

“The reason for making this report to police is not known.

“At no time was the public in any danger.

“At 5:45 p.m., the Leduc RCMP released the scene within the mall, and the business was able to resume normal operations.”

