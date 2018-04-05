RCMP allege St. Albert man rammed Leduc police car

An alarming trend is on display in Alberta: suspects in crime and fugitives being pursued by police appear to have little to no regard for the safety of those around them as they flee authority.

Leduc RCMP allege a St. Albert man intentionally rammed an RCMP car as police were attempting to arrest him Apr. 3.

“On April 3, 2018 a Leduc RCMP member of the Integrated Traffic Unit was conducting a laser speed enforcement operation on Highway 2,” stated a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla.

“While conducting this operation the member noticed a truck travelling at an excessive rate of speed. The RCMP member conducted a traffic stop on the truck.

“While the RCMP member was about to exit the police vehicle the driver put the truck in reverse and rammed the police vehicle causing minor damage before fleeing the scene. The RCMP member was not injured.

“With the assistance of Edmonton Police Service’s Air One the truck and driver were located a short distance away and taken into custody. “

Morla said the suspect is from St. Albert.

“Karl Duhamel, age 35, of St Albert, is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. Duhamel is currently being held in custody the next court appearance of April 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Leduc, Alberta. “

She noted further investigation is possible, along with more charges.

“We are thankful no one was injured,” said Cst. Morla. “It is a reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis across the country when conducting traffic stops”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca