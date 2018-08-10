Ponoka man facing almost 100 charges in relation to tip from public

Christian Singer, 32, facing dozens and dozens of charges

A Ponoka man is facing almost 100 charges in relation to theft and police say information from the public led to the arrest.

According to a press release from RCMP media relations group Cpl. Chris Warren, “A 32-year-old male is facing 95 charges after a tip from an alert citizen lead RCMP into a stolen property investigation.

“On August 8, 2018 RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a commercial location on 46 Avenue. RCMP attended where the male suspect was allegedly siphoning fuel from a piece of heavy equipment that was parked at the location. Investigation determined the vehicle was stolen and the male suspect was arrested.

“The search of the vehicle incidental to arrested recovered stolen items including license plates, mail, tools, and a stereo. The holiday trailer being pulled by the truck was also stolen and recovered by RCMP.

“Christian Singer (32) of no fixed address is facing 95 charges including:

– Failing to comply with conditions of recognizances

– Theft over $5,000

– Theft under $5,000

– Possession of stolen mail

“Singer was remanded into custody and is due in Ponoka Provincial Court on August 17, 2018.

“The actions of thoughtful and concerned citizens make a real impact in preventing crime. RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious activity to police.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

