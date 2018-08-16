Police looking to identify serial groper in Edmonton

EPS seek assistance to identify suspect in brazen sexual assaults

The RCMP are helping Edmonton Police Service in trying to identify a man suspected of several disturbing sexual assaults in the capital region.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division, “The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to help identify a suspect in three reported groping incidents that occurred in northeast Edmonton in May and July of this year.

“The three incidents occurred in the Newton and Beverly neighbourhoods of Edmonton. Two separate assaults were reported on May 16, 2018, and a third was reported on July 15, 2018. In each case, the suspect reportedly ran up behind a female during daylight hours to commit the assault, then fled.

“The suspect is described as being a very tanned Caucasian male, of medium height and an athletic build, with short, darker hair. He is believed to be in his 30’s, and was wearing khaki shorts and a dark coloured t-shirt.”

Police provided a photo of the suspect from a surveillance camera.

They also noted a vehicle hauling a distinctive trailer may be involved. “A vehicle of interest was also observed in the area on both dates, believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Silverado, which was pulling a unique trailer on one of the dates.”

The vehicle of interest is a black, newer-model Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer on one of the dates.

Police encourage anyone with information about this suspect or vehicle of interest to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

