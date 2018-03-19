Ponoka RCMP are looking for this man alleged to have taken some items from Main Street Hardware in Ponoka without paying. When asked, the man told the clerk he was ‘borrowing’ the items. RCMP photo

Police investigate alleged theft from Ponoka hardware store

Suspect tells Ponoka clerk he was "borrowing" the items

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a man claiming he was ‘borrowing’ items from Main Street Hardware.

Police were called to the hardware store March 17 after the man allegedly left the store with several items without paying. It appears that the suspect left the store with a hammer and scraper. When asked by the clerk to pay for them he said he was borrowing the items.

“The store manager explained that the items had to be paid for before leaving but the male left with the merchandise,” say police.

Investigators say they are looking for a Caucasian man in his 30s. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie.

Ponoka man arrested for impaired driving

Police charged a 56-year-old Ponoka man with impaired driving last week.

At about 10 a.m. on March 16 witnesses called the police of an erratic driver heading westbound into Ponoka on Highway 53.

Police say two witnesses reported a white Dodge Ram driving erratically into oncoming traffic. Police say he travelled at a high rate of speed through the Mecca Glen school zone and almost hit the ditch.

“RCMP located the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 53 and proceeded to observe the occupant’s driving pattern,” states a Ponoka RCMP release.

He was arrested and charged with impaired driving. A court date is yet to be set.

-Heyden-Kaye

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

