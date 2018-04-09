Pick-up stolen from Wetaskiwin’s Manluk Centre, 24 year old Maskwacis man charged

Wetaskiwin RCMP recover stolen pickup truck in Walmart parking lot

It appears a culprit broke into a locker at a Wetaskiwin swimming pool, stole truck keys then drove the vehicle down the street to Walmart.

According to Wetaskinwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On April 8th, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint that a locker at the Manluk Center had been broken into. Personal items along with keys were taken, which resulted in the theft of a black 2017 Dodge Ram.

“Police were dispatched to the Wetaskiwin Walmart by a City of Wetaskiwin peace officer advising that the vehicle had been located. A citizen observed the vehicle and stopped the suspect from leaving the scene until police arrived.

“On arrival police placed the suspect under arrest. The vehicle was returned to the owner with no damage.”

Hepbrun noted that RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man from Maskwacis with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The male’s charges have not been sworn before the courts, so the RCMP cannot release his name.

Police would like to thank the public for the tip and information that was received. Police used this information to assist in the arrest of the individual involved.

Property crimes are a priority for the RCMP. Alberta RCMP are committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

