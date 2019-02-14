One Maskwacis man faces eight charges after police raids

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearms, cocaine during search warrants

One man is facing eight charges after guns and cocaine were seized at Maskwacis this week.

According to a press release from the Maskwacis RCMP detachment, “Maskwacis RCMP executed three search warrants on the Ermineskin and Samson First Nations between February 12 and February 13, 2019, resulting in the seizure of multiple firearms, drugs, and ammunition.

“Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU), Police Dog Services and General Duty members from the Maskwacis Detachment collaborated to execute a search warrant for firearms in rural Samson. In addition to locating and seizing firearms, police seized ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crack cocaine.

“30 year-old Robbie Redcrow, of Samson First Nation, has been charged with eight counts relating to the items seized.

“Two search warrants were executed in the Ermineskin townsite, both resulting in the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine. Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are pending in both cases.

“These searches are an example of targeted, intelligence-led investigations leading to the successful removal of drugs and firearms from the streets,” said Sgt. Gary Maclaren of the Maskwacis Community Response Unit. “Our members gather intelligence and build relationships in the community as part of our larger crime reduction strategy.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

One Maskwacis man faces eight charges after police raids

