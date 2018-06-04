Maskwacis RCMP lay forcible confinement charge following pursuit

Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis charged with forcible confinement

There was some anxiety on the Samson First Nation at Maskwacis over the weekend after a report of a man driving around with a gun.

According to Maskwacis RCMP detachment spokesperson Sgt. Dwayne Moore, “A 22-year-old male has been charged following a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

“At approximately 2:20 a.m. on June 3, 2018, Maskwacis RCMP members were dispatched to a call of a male armed with a firearm driving a truck on the Samson First Nation. The suspect had pointed the firearm at a male victim and had forced a female victim to enter the vehicle before fleeing the area.

“Shortly after arriving on scene, officers located the truck in a field. The female victim was able to exit the vehicle.

“The vehicle then fled from police, leading to a short pursuit which ended when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Wetaskiwin RCMP members assisted with containment of the area. Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services attended the scene and located the suspect in a wooded area behind his known residence.

“The firearm was also recovered and was identified as a modified .22 caliber rifle.”

Moore stated one Maskwacis man has been charged with serious offences in relation to the incident. “Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis has been charged with forcible confinement as well as numerous offences related to the possession of the firearm and flight from police. He has been remanded in custody to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Tuesday, June 5.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca.

Previous story
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Next story
Ponoka RCMP lay drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels look at the ‘Future of the franchise’

Prospect Camp welcomes 15, 16-year-olds to Rebels system

Central Alberta Theatre continues Sherlock run with A Sign of Four

Production runs June 14th-16th in the Nickel Studio

Lacombe filmmaker excited about brand new project

Cassandra Johnston and her team are gearing up to present Ugly Girl

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

Central Music Festival presents Shaky Ground on June 16th

Band members are uniting in a show that also features the Charlie Jacobson Band

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Ponoka RCMP lay drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Among the drugs located were fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone and heroin

Maskwacis RCMP lay forcible confinement charge following pursuit

Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis charged with forcible confinement

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Most Read