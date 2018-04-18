Maskwacis man charged with assault with a weapon after mall parking lot incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to an assault in progress

One Maskwacis man has been charged with numerous crimes, including assault with a weapon, after an incident in the parking lot of the Wetaskiwin Mall and police state the alleged victim was arrested for outstanding warrants.

According to information from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On April 12, Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a fight in progress near the Dollarama at the Wetaskiwin Mall where one of the males had a knife.

“Police attended and arrested the male who had the knife on his person. Investigation revealed that this incident was an assault. No injuries were sustained by any individuals involved.”

Hepburn noted Richard Morin, 28-years-old, from Maskwacis, Alberta, was charged with Assault with a weapon, Uttering threats, Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of Fail to comply with probation order and Resisting or obstructing peace officer.

“The second male in the incident was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Wetaskiwin, Alberta,”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

