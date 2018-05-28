Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in death of Thorsby Fas Gas owner

RCMP Major Crimes North charge 27-year-old Mitchell Robert Sydlowski of Spruce Grove

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a tragic hit and run last year that ended in the death of a Thorsby Fas Gas owner.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have made an arrest and laid charges against 27-year-old Mitchell Robert Sydlowski of Spruce Grove in the death of Ki Yun Jo.

“On October 6, 2017 a hit and run occurred at the Fas Gas service station resulting in the death of 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo. A stolen white cube van was seen to flee the Fas Gas after not paying for gas.

“The owner of the service station, Ki Yun Jo, made efforts to stop the van and was fatally injured when he was struck by the van.”

Scott stated the RCMP Major Crimes Unit (North) conducted the investigation and have been diligently investigating, including following up on all possible leads.

“This incident was witnessed by several people and impacted the community,” stated Scott. “On May 25, Sydlowski was arrested by the RCMP at the Edmonton Remand Centre. He has been charged with second degree murder, fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000. A bail hearing was held on May 26 and the matter has been set over to Tuesday, May 29 at the Provincial court in Wetaskiwin. “

“An investigation into a homicide remains active until it’s solved” says Sergeant Bryce Long of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit. “Our team has worked hard on this investigation, and seeing these charges laid brings a great sense of closure not only to the Major Crimes Unit, but to the community at large and particularly the family of Ki Yun Jo.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

