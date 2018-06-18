Major tire theft at Wetaskiwin auto dealership

A large auto dealership in Wetaskiwin has suffered up to $70,000 worth of tires and rims stolen over the June 16 weekend.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP are investigating a substantial theft which occurred at the Denham Ford dealership between Saturday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m., and Monday, June 18 at 8 a.m.

“Fifty-six tires and rims were stolen off vehicles, and the RCMP is looking for leads.

“Sometime in the above noted time period, unknown culprit(s) broken into a gated compound and stripped tires and rims off 14 different vehicles. There were a variety of different tires stolen as follows:

– 8 x Hankook Dynapro 20 inch tires

– 12 x Goodyear Wrangler F150 18 inch tires

– 12 x Goodyear Wrangler F350 18 inch tires

– 12 x Michelin 115T Primag XL tires

“The cumulative value of the tires and rims is approximately $70,000.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP have engaged the Red Deer Forensic Identification Section to assist with this investigation. It is anticipated that these tires and rims may surface on social network sites or in pawn shops. The public is reminded to be very cautious when any on-line deal appears ‘too good to be true’.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if anyone saw anyone or anything suspicious in this location, or is aware of social media postings in relation to the tires/rims, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.” Remember Crime stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

