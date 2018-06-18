Major tire theft at Wetaskiwin auto dealership

Wetaskiwin RCMP estimated $70,000 worth of tires and rims stolen

A large auto dealership in Wetaskiwin has suffered up to $70,000 worth of tires and rims stolen over the June 16 weekend.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP are investigating a substantial theft which occurred at the Denham Ford dealership between Saturday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m., and Monday, June 18 at 8 a.m.

“Fifty-six tires and rims were stolen off vehicles, and the RCMP is looking for leads.

“Sometime in the above noted time period, unknown culprit(s) broken into a gated compound and stripped tires and rims off 14 different vehicles. There were a variety of different tires stolen as follows:

– 8 x Hankook Dynapro 20 inch tires

– 12 x Goodyear Wrangler F150 18 inch tires

– 12 x Goodyear Wrangler F350 18 inch tires

– 12 x Michelin 115T Primag XL tires

“The cumulative value of the tires and rims is approximately $70,000.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP have engaged the Red Deer Forensic Identification Section to assist with this investigation. It is anticipated that these tires and rims may surface on social network sites or in pawn shops. The public is reminded to be very cautious when any on-line deal appears ‘too good to be true’.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if anyone saw anyone or anything suspicious in this location, or is aware of social media postings in relation to the tires/rims, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.” Remember Crime stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

Previous story
Central Alberta Humane Society presents cat yoga
Next story
Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Just Posted

Central Alberta Humane Society presents cat yoga

Proceeds will be used to care for the shelter animals

Innisfail RCMP respond to fatal vehicle collision

A 22-year-old driver was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene

Central Alberta Buccaneers pillage Vandals 64-19

Bucs’ notch second win of the season convincingly

Young man from Tees dies in tragic collision

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at Clive

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is thrilled with ‘next phase’ announcement

Next step reached in planning for Centre of Excellence

WATCH: Lots of action this year at the Innisfail Pro Rodeo

Rain doesn’t stop crowds from cheering on some of the best in rodeo action

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Major tire theft at Wetaskiwin auto dealership

Wetaskiwin RCMP estimated $70,000 worth of tires and rims stolen

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Leduc RCMP investigate small plane crash

No injuries after plane crashes in lake

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Most Read