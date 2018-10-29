Leduc RCMP looking for information on who robbed church

Leduc RCMP Investigate Break and Enter and Theft

Leduc RCMP are investigating a serious robbery and theft at a community church.

According to a press release from Leduc spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On October 25th, 2018, Leduc RCMP responded to a theft at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church located on Range Road 260, just south of Highway 19.

“During the course of the investigation, police learned that sometime between October 23rd and October 25th, 2018, suspect(s) attempted to steal the church bell by pulling it from the church’s bell tower.

“As a result of the attempted theft, the bell tower sustained extensive damage. The suspect(s) also gained access to the church and stole candle holders and a cross.

“Pictured is the cross stolen and a candelabra from inside the church.”

The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

