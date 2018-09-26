Leduc County man wanted by police in connection to stolen gun

Leduc region RCMP are looking for a Leduc County resident who is facing many charges in relation to a stolen gun and other crimes.

According to Cpl. Chris Warren, “The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Team (CAD CRU) is seeking information from the public to locate a wanted male after a search warrant was executed at a rural property last week.

“On Friday, September 21, 2018, acting on gathered intelligence, CAD CRU with the assistance of Thorsby RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural property in Leduc County. As a result of the search, RCMP recovered two stolen vehicles and a firearm.

“Several charges have been laid against a male suspect who is currently at large.

“Jonathon Felix Tousignant, 32, is facing several Criminal Code charges including but not limited to breach of recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime and being unlawfully at large.

“Tousignant is described as: Caucasian male, 5’9”, 187 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes and may have a full brown beard.

“RCMP advise that Tousignant should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach and dial 9-1-1 if spotted.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Felix Tousignant please contact the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Team at 587-335-1891. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca