Four Edmonton men arrested in Leduc drug case

Leduc RCMP drug unit makes multiple arrests

RCMP in Leduc have put a dent in the city’s illegal drug trade after they arrested and charged four Edmonton men with trafficking.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On July 4, 2018 the Leduc RCMP Drug Unit concluded several investigations into drug trafficking in the area of Leduc and Leduc County.

“In three separate busts officers were able to arrest and charge four individuals. Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and GHB during the course of these investigations.

“Manoharan Ponnambalam of Edmonton has been charged with trafficking cocaine;

“Tauren Adams of Edmonton has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, and cocaine;

“Jarrod Schenk and Abdul Bhatti, both of Edmonton, have been jointly charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of GHB.”

GHB, or gamma-Hydroxybutyric, a psychoactive drug, depresses the central nervous system and is considered a depressant. It’s said to be popular in the dance club party scene.

“The drug trade with the associated violence and crime, is an ever present hazard to our communities. By utilizing a unit of highly specialized drug investigators we have been able to make a serious impact on drug trafficking in Leduc and Leduc County. This type of pro-active police work is very effective in our crime reduction strategy,” says RCMP Cpl. Lyle Rattray.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

