Five killed in Hwy. #2A crash south of Millet

Motorists watched a horrific head-on collision occur on Hwy. #2A just south of Millet June 5 about 4 p.m.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Patrick Lambert, “Wetaskiwin RCMP remain on scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 2A at Township Road 472, approximately five km south of the Town of Millet.

“Emergency medical services, fire departments and STARS air ambulance were dispatched with the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

“Four people were pronounced deceased at the scene, while one was transported to area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. All those deceased were occupants within the same vehicle.

“The occupant of the second involved vehicle sustained minor injuries, being treated at an area hospital. “

An eyewitness who works at The Pipestone Flyer arrived at the accident a few seconds after it occurred, and said it looked like a head-on collision had occurred.

The highway was fully open to traffic by the morning of June 6.

However, police and emergency services had their hands full with the crash and the road was closed at the time. “Highway 2A at Township Road 472 is impassable and will remain so for several hours,” stated Lambert. “Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and no further details are available at this time. An update can be expected when further information becomes available. “

No further informaiton has been released.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca