Fake bottom in container nets cocaine, meth: RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP traffic stop leads to trafficking charges

A fake bottom in a container which police allege held cocaine and meth apparently didn’t work as well as some suspects hoped.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Dwayne Moore, “On April 20, 2018, Maskwacis RCMP members performed a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of cash and drugs. A 36-year-old Wetaskiwin man has been charged.

“At approximately 8:25 pm on April 20, 2018 RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding through Maskwacis. After speaking with the driver, officers observed several signs of illegal drug use resulting in the lone male occupant being taken into custody.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia, cash and drugs which were hidden in a container with a false bottom. RCMP say the drugs are believed to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

“This is a significant seizure with a significant impact on the community,” said Sgt. Moore . “This is a great example of the crime reduction work done every day by our general duty members who utilize evidence-based policing and local intelligence to have a positive impact on the community.”

Moore noted that Wayne Wiebe of Wetaskiwin has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in relation to this incident.

