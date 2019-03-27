Election signs being interfered with in Leduc: RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate mischief to election signs

It appears some people are participating in the 2019 provincial election in a somewhat less than ideal way, after election signs around the city have been vandalized.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Leduc RCMP are investigating mischief to election signs throughout the City of Leduc.

“RCMP would like to remind the public that vandalizing election signs is considered mischief and a person found committing this offense could be charged under the Criminal Code offense in Canada.

“RCMP are urging the public to be respectful of election signs.

“The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

Just Posted

Red Deer will continue to receive advertising flyers

Starting April, Red Deer Advocate subscribers will receive flyers every Thursday

Journalism is more than just a job

It has got to be one of the most enriching careers

Rebels defeated, 4-2, in Game 3 against the Prince Albert Raiders

Red Deer faces elimination heading into Game 4

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel makes campaign stop in Lacombe

Alberta Party leaders promises supports for business community

Goodbye to our local readers

Red Deer Express closing its doors Wednesday

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

Election signs being interfered with in Leduc: RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate mischief to election signs

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

One person dead in head-on collision near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate fatal collision

Most Read