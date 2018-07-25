Cutting torch, 500 gallons of fuel stolen in Wetaskiwin farm robbery

RCMP respond to break enter and theft from a rural location

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance after a County of Wetaskiwin farm was robbed July 13.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 13, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break enter and theft from a rural location.

“A cutting torch, hose and 500 gallons of purple fuel were stolen.

“A red Chevrolet four door pickup truck was observed on the property during the time of the theft. No suspects were seen or identified. A trailer on site had three padlocks removed where the items were stolen from.”

If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

