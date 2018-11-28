Counterfeit currency surfaces in Stettler

Other news: Police raid results in three arrests

Stettler RCMP are reminding business owners about the threat counterfeit money can pose for their operations.

According to Stettler RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Phil Penny Nov. 28, “On November 26th, 2018, a male attended a local restaurant in Stettler and attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his order. The business did not accept the bill and the male left without further incident.

“Stettler RCMP would like to remind merchants to be aware of the possibility of people trying to make purchases with counterfeit currency, especially as the Christmas season approaches.

“If anyone has any information about this or any other crime, they’re encouraged to call the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.”

Search warrant for stolen property

Sgt. Penny also elaborated on a police raid that resulted in three arrests and numerous charges.

“On November 14th, 2018 Stettler RCMP with assistance from members of the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit and Coronation Detachment, executed a search warrant at a rural property, looking for stolen property,” stated Penny in a press release.

“Some items were located – including a dirtbike – and returned to the rightful owner(s).

“29 year old Kyle Grams, 40 year old James Hall and 20 year old Noelle Pedersen have been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and will attend court in Stettler at future dates.

“The Stettler RCMP would encourage the public to continue providing information on criminal activities by either calling the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Next story
Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

Just Posted

Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

‘LETTERKENNY Live, the Encore’ lands at the Enmax Centrium Dec. 15th

Earlier this year, the original tour took over venues across the country

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Local students delve into sustainability project in support of Winter Games

Project overseen by ‘Saws for Schools Club’ based at Central Middle School

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Counterfeit currency surfaces in Stettler

Other news: Police raid results in three arrests

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Calgary murder trial told slain girl seen with man fitting accused’s description

Edward Downey, who is 48, is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in July 2016

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Ponoka council approves holding back tax money from province

Town to stop sending education portion in hopes of getting fieldhouse project funding

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Slow-speed chase leads to Blackfalds RCMP arrest

Driver arrested for failing to stop travelling 60 - 80 km/hr on QEII

Most Read