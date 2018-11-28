Counterfeit currency surfaces in Stettler

Other news: Police raid results in three arrests

Stettler RCMP are reminding business owners about the threat counterfeit money can pose for their operations.

According to Stettler RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Phil Penny Nov. 28, “On November 26th, 2018, a male attended a local restaurant in Stettler and attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his order. The business did not accept the bill and the male left without further incident.

“Stettler RCMP would like to remind merchants to be aware of the possibility of people trying to make purchases with counterfeit currency, especially as the Christmas season approaches.

“If anyone has any information about this or any other crime, they’re encouraged to call the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.”

Search warrant for stolen property

Sgt. Penny also elaborated on a police raid that resulted in three arrests and numerous charges.

“On November 14th, 2018 Stettler RCMP with assistance from members of the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit and Coronation Detachment, executed a search warrant at a rural property, looking for stolen property,” stated Penny in a press release.

“Some items were located – including a dirtbike – and returned to the rightful owner(s).

“29 year old Kyle Grams, 40 year old James Hall and 20 year old Noelle Pedersen have been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and will attend court in Stettler at future dates.

“The Stettler RCMP would encourage the public to continue providing information on criminal activities by either calling the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca