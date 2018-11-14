City of Wetaskiwin didn’t apply utility hikes to bills

The City of Wetaskiwin appears to have given residents an unexpected and unplanned break on their municipal utility bills, dating back to last January.

According to a press release from the City of Wetaskiwin dated Nov. 14, “Wetaskiwin city council became aware of a financial error at their regular November 13, 2018 council meeting that may have legal implications for the municipality—though the nature and extent of which have yet to be determined.

“Brian McCulloch, Director of Corporate Services with the City of Wetaskiwin, was presenting the city’s financial report to council when it became apparent that the wastewater rates approved by city council in Amending Bylaw1896-18 were never applied to customer invoices.

“The new rates—passed by council January, 2018—were meant to help fund critical infrastructure projects and build up the city’s utility reserve. The funds were never collected due to this clerical error, which may result in the deferral of some 2019 capital projects.

“An investigation is expected to take place to determine the exact nature of this error, and no additional information will be available until the investigation is complete.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca