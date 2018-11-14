City of Wetaskiwin didn’t apply utility hikes to bills

Clerical financial error discovered by Wetaskiwin city council

The City of Wetaskiwin appears to have given residents an unexpected and unplanned break on their municipal utility bills, dating back to last January.

According to a press release from the City of Wetaskiwin dated Nov. 14, “Wetaskiwin city council became aware of a financial error at their regular November 13, 2018 council meeting that may have legal implications for the municipality—though the nature and extent of which have yet to be determined.

“Brian McCulloch, Director of Corporate Services with the City of Wetaskiwin, was presenting the city’s financial report to council when it became apparent that the wastewater rates approved by city council in Amending Bylaw1896-18 were never applied to customer invoices.

“The new rates—passed by council January, 2018—were meant to help fund critical infrastructure projects and build up the city’s utility reserve. The funds were never collected due to this clerical error, which may result in the deferral of some 2019 capital projects.

“An investigation is expected to take place to determine the exact nature of this error, and no additional information will be available until the investigation is complete.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Black Panther claw, Power Rangers blade among 2018’s ‘worst toys,’ safety group says
Next story
Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

Just Posted

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP arrest man involved in fatal hit and run

RCMP flew to Nipawin, Sask. to arrest Tosh Vertraeten

Pop Evil hits the stage at Bo’s Nov. 25th

Acclaimed band is touring in support of self-titled disc released early this year

Mixed reaction from public on proposed supervised consumption site

Issue tabled until the Nov. 26th meeting

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

Red Deer Lights the Night gets residents into the holiday spirit

Free winter festival is on Saturday, Nov. 17th from 4 to 7 p.m.

First Nation marks ‘milestone’ land deal at Alberta ceremony

Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan signed treaty last month

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

City of Wetaskiwin didn’t apply utility hikes to bills

Clerical financial error discovered by Wetaskiwin city council

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

Black Panther claw, Power Rangers blade among 2018’s ‘worst toys,’ safety group says

The World Against Toys Causing Harm organized announced its 46th annual list in Boston on Tuesday

What now for Calgary, Canada and Olympic Games after 2026 rejection?

Calgary, along with the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., made Canada a player in the international sport community

Most Read