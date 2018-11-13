Carjacking sees 76 year old woman’s vehicle stolen

Wetaskiwin RCMP with Crime Reduction Unit charge robbery suspects

Wetaskiwin RCMP broke up a disturbing carjacking in the city that involved a 76 year old woman as the victim.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On November 7, 2018 a Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) member observed a carjacking at knife point. A 76-year-old victim was dragged out of her truck by three males who fled in the truck before the CAD CRU member could intervene.

“The truck was heading towards Maskwacis and involved in a short pursuit with RCMP and once the vehicle was stopped the three individuals fled on foot. With the assistance from the Maskwacis RCMP, Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section, CAD CRU and the Wetaskiwin RCMP all three male suspects were located and arrested without incident.

“The female victim sought medical attention but was not seriously injured.

“Jeral Rabbit 19-years-old from Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following offences:

· Robbery with other offensive weapon

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Theft of truck

· Fail to comply with conditions X3

· Resist/Obstruct peace officer

“He remains in custody with court on November 13, 2018 in Wetaskiwin.

Chaz Cattleman 18-year-old from Calgary, Alberta has been charged with the following offences:

· Robbery with other offensive weapon

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Theft of truck

· Resist/Obstruct peace officer

· Assault with weapon

“He remains in custody with court on November 13, 2018 in Wetaskiwin.

“A 17-year-old youth male from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following offences:

· Operate motor vehicle while being pursued by police

· Resist/Obstruct peace officer

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Theft of truck

· Robbery with other offensive weapon

· Fail to comply with probation order x3

· Fail to comply with conditions

“He was brought before a justice of the peace and remains in custody. His next court appearance is November 21, 2018 in Wetaskiwin.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

