Benefit for Fas Gas owner killed in Thorsby

Members of the Wetaskiwin, Pigeon Lake, Thorsby and other regional communities are banding together to help a family that suffered a horrible tragedy last year.

Virtually everyone in Canada heard the story about the death of Thorsby Fas Gas owner/operator Ki Yun Jo, known as Jo to the community. On Oct. 16, 2017 a culprit filled a vehicle with fuel, then tried to flee without paying. Jo tried to stop the culprit and lost his life while doing so.

Jo not only left behind his service station business that involves lots of work and some needed upgrades but also a grieving family who’ve done their best to try to learn how to run a service station while coping with Jo’s death.

A special event, “HUG: Healing Using Generosity,” has been organized at the Thorsby Fas Gas June 9 for Jo’s family and business, noted volunteer and event organizer Rhonda Fiveland.

“On June 9, 2018, one weekend before Father’s Day, we, the community, are hosting an open house with the goal of supporting the grieving family and stimulating financial support of the family’s GoFundMe page,” stated Fiveland in a press release.

“My name is Rhonda Fiveland. I am organizing this event. I am a local, small contractor. I have arranged with my paint distributor, Benjamin Moore in Leduc, owner Dave Allen, to provide all paint and supplies necessary to paint the exterior of the gas station to the FAS GAS colours for free. I will lead the painting with volunteers.

“The high painting of the building will be completed in advance. Man Cave Rentals from Pigeon Lake has donated a lift for me to use. On the day of the event, I will have several volunteers help me complete the lower level painting.

“I have spoken to Dan Dick; the owner of Dick Construction from Wetaskiwin. He is going to coordinate with his suppliers and shingle the roof of the gas station for free. This, too, will be completed in advance of the event for safety and pragmatic reasons.”

The HUG event June 9 will offer a charity barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to stop by and support Jo’s family and business.

Also, the community can help out by donating to the family’s Go Fund Me page online at www.gofundme.com/thorsby-fas-gas.

Watch The Pipestone Flyer for updates before the event.

