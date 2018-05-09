Benefit for Fas Gas owner killed in Thorsby

‘HUG: Healing Using Generosity’ at Thorsby Fas Gas June 9

Members of the Wetaskiwin, Pigeon Lake, Thorsby and other regional communities are banding together to help a family that suffered a horrible tragedy last year.

Virtually everyone in Canada heard the story about the death of Thorsby Fas Gas owner/operator Ki Yun Jo, known as Jo to the community. On Oct. 16, 2017 a culprit filled a vehicle with fuel, then tried to flee without paying. Jo tried to stop the culprit and lost his life while doing so.

Jo not only left behind his service station business that involves lots of work and some needed upgrades but also a grieving family who’ve done their best to try to learn how to run a service station while coping with Jo’s death.

A special event, “HUG: Healing Using Generosity,” has been organized at the Thorsby Fas Gas June 9 for Jo’s family and business, noted volunteer and event organizer Rhonda Fiveland.

“On June 9, 2018, one weekend before Father’s Day, we, the community, are hosting an open house with the goal of supporting the grieving family and stimulating financial support of the family’s GoFundMe page,” stated Fiveland in a press release.

“My name is Rhonda Fiveland. I am organizing this event. I am a local, small contractor. I have arranged with my paint distributor, Benjamin Moore in Leduc, owner Dave Allen, to provide all paint and supplies necessary to paint the exterior of the gas station to the FAS GAS colours for free. I will lead the painting with volunteers.

“The high painting of the building will be completed in advance. Man Cave Rentals from Pigeon Lake has donated a lift for me to use. On the day of the event, I will have several volunteers help me complete the lower level painting.

“I have spoken to Dan Dick; the owner of Dick Construction from Wetaskiwin. He is going to coordinate with his suppliers and shingle the roof of the gas station for free. This, too, will be completed in advance of the event for safety and pragmatic reasons.”

The HUG event June 9 will offer a charity barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to stop by and support Jo’s family and business.

Also, the community can help out by donating to the family’s Go Fund Me page online at www.gofundme.com/thorsby-fas-gas.

Watch The Pipestone Flyer for updates before the event.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today
Next story
Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Just Posted

Local students mark Arbor Day with tree planting ceremony

Commemorative planting took place at West Park Elementary School

WATCH: Jr. and Sr. high students perform at 41 st annual Provincial Festival of Bands

Young musicians from across Western Canada performed at the 41st annual Provincial Festival of Bands

City council gives first reading for a bylaw amendment related to mobile supervised consumption services

Second and third reading slated to take place May 28th

City officials break ground on Northside Community Centre

Construction on $9.1 million facility gets underway after extensive public consultation

Viking Projects Ltd. announced as title sponsor for the 2019 Allan Cup

Lacombe is one step closer to hosting the 2019 Allan Cup

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Benefit for Fas Gas owner killed in Thorsby

‘HUG: Healing Using Generosity’ at Thorsby Fas Gas June 9

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Volcanic gases prompt door-to-door evacuation in Hawaii

Hawaii County officials have issued a cellphone alert warning residents of a subdivision to immediately evacuate

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

Most Read