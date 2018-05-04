Armed robbery at New Sarepta Tavern May 3

An armed robbery in New Sarepta May 3 had an even more serious twist to it: one person was assaulted by the culprits.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On May 3, 2018 Leduc RCMP were dispatched to a complaint that an armed robbery had just occurred at the New Sarepta Tavern in New Sarepta.

“While three suspects were stealing the ATM an occupant of a nearby apartment intervened and was struck in the back of the head causing minor injuries.

“The suspects made off in a dark blue Chevrolet truck with a white canopy. The ATM was in the box of the truck.

“The suspects are described as two males and one female. “

If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca