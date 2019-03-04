Armed man attempts robbery at Leduc business Mar. 3

Staff at a local Leduc business faced a frightening situation Mar. 3 as a robber demanded money while armed with a weapon.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On Sunday, March 3rd, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m. a male entered a business located on the 6100 block of 50 Street in Leduc, AB and demanded that the employee give him the cash from the register.

“The male was wearing a black hoodie with the hood covering his head and his face and produced a short knife which he used in a threatening manner towards the employee. The employee was able to run out of the business and call 911.

“The male exited the business and ran away unharmed. Nothing was taken from the business. The male was wearing light colored pants, a black hoodie, dark colored shoes with a white band around the bottom of the shoes.

“Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime, is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at (780) 980-7200, your nearest police service or any local RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS); via your cell phone text messaging to 274637 (CRIMES), start the message with “TIP205” and continue with the tip; or you can submit a tip by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.”

