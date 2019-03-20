Another gun seized by police in Wetaskiwin

Maskwacis RCMP arrest two youths, seize firearm in Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin residents are likely alarmed after RCMP seized a shotgun from two pint-sized burglars Mar. 19.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “On the afternoon of March 19, Maskwacis RCMP members seized a shotgun from two youths following a break-in in Wetaskiwin.

“Members of the Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU) were alerted to the presence of a wanted young offender in Wetaskiwin. The 16 year-old male had more than a dozen outstanding warrants for his arrest, including charges for robbery with a firearm.

“CRU members spotted the wanted youth and a second male, aged 15, in a residential area. The youths ran inside a home where residents observed them attempt to hide a shotgun, ammunition and a small amount of cocaine. The youths were quickly arrested and the items were seized.

“Both youths have been charged with breaking and entering and unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as additional charges”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

