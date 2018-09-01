42nd annual Lakedell Country Fair

Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Red Deer will continue preseason play Saturday night against Calgary
Jonathan Stolte wins Jr. Jay for a Day contest through Lacombe Boston Pizza
Thelma Smith was a dedicated supporter of the Red Deer Tennis Club
Todd Hirsch presents 2.6% growth forecast for Alberta in 2018
#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users
Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline
Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations
Canada won silver at the last tournament in South Korea in 2016, losing to No. 1-ranked Japan
Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher
The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017
An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder
Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president
The suspect was found to be linked to several other investigations
An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder
According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture
Expected completion is by the end of September
The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline
Red Deer will continue preseason play Saturday night against Calgary
Ponoka man remains in custody following another run in with police