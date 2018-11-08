The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo runs until Friday at Westerner Park

Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada

The three-day Agri-Trade Equipment Expo is considered to be one of the best farm equipment shows in Canada, according to its website. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

The Red Deer Agri-Trade Equipment Expo opened Wednesday and runs until Friday at Westerner Park.

The three-day expo is considered to be one of the best farm equipment shows in Canada, according to the event’s website.

“Agri-Trade Equipment Expo attracts annually over 28,000 qualified agriculture buyers and in 2017, 475 farm manufacturers to Red Deer to participate in what is considered the best agricultural equipment buying show in Canada. It generates an estimated $150,000,000 annually in equipment sales and tourism spending,” the website reads.

The venues at Westerner Park include the Agricentre, Agricentre West and East as well as the Enmax Centrium.