Santa Claus comes to Bower Place

Dozens line up Saturday to have photo taken with Jolly Old Saint Nick

Santa Claus came to town today and has taken up residence at the Bower Place Shopping Centre.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be available for photos in the mall from Nov. 17th through to Christmas Eve.

Monday to Saturday children can get their photos taken from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Santa will be around from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

St. Nick will make a guest appearance at Parkland Mall on Nov. 24th. He will be joined by special guests Spider Man, Snow Queen and Cinderella.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the magical guests will parade around the mall and the opportunity for photos will be available. The event runs until 2:30 p.m.

After that, Santa will be available for photos at Parkland Mall until Dec. 24th.

On Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. he will also be joined by special guests until Christmas.