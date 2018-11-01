file photo

Red Deerians can recognize Remembrance Day with two public services

The Red Deer Legion and Korean War Veterans’ Association will hold the services

On Sunday, Nov. 11th, Red Deer will recognize Remembrance Day with two public services held in the community.

The Red Deer Legion service is taking place at the Servus Arena (4725 43 Street) at 10:30 a.m. The Hearing Loop system will be available for individuals who would like to access auditory assistance during the service.

The Korean War Veterans’ Association service is happening outdoors at Veterans’ Park (49th Ave. and Ross St.) at 10:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Sorensen Station Parkade, on surface lots or metered on-street parking. If taking transit, Veterans’ Park is a 300m walk from Sorensen Station.

More information is posted at http://www.reddeer.ca/whats-happening/remembrance-day- ceremonies/.

