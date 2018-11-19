Red Deer husband and father of four passes away overseas

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family

Over $3,000 has been raised so far for a family who lost a husband and father of four Andrew Hutchison.

The Drillers Lounge: Kelly Down Team has set up an account to remember Hutchison and wish to support his family through this difficult time, while also helping build a foundation for his kids and their future.

Hutchison passed away recently while working overseas to support his family. He was a loving husband to his wife Shanna and an exceptional father to two young boys and two twin baby girls.

According to the GoFundMe page, Andy was a true rigger who loved his job.

Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

