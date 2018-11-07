The Odd Couple is coming to Lacombe for five weeks at Cow Patti Theatre. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple promises to delight Lacombe

Cow Patti theatre hosting the comedic dynamic of Felix Unger and Oscar Madison

Cow Patti Theatre is bringing one of Neil Simon’s most iconic productions — The Odd Couple — to the stage while also paying tribute to the playwright who passed away in Aug. 2018.

Running from Nov, 15th until Dec. 16th, Cow Patti’s stage will feature the comedic chemistry of the characters Felix Unger and Oscar Madison, played by Garfield Andrews and Salvatore Scozzari respectively.

Andrews has been working with CowPatti since 2000 — starring in The Butler Did it, Perfect Wedding, Odd Couple Female Version and The Long Weekend — and he is looking forward to taking on the role of Felix, who is notoriously knit-picky, tidy, clean and anxious.

“Every actor loves to sink their teeth into a role like this. It has such great character arc from where they start to where they end. The dialogue is witty, funny, emotional — it has everything,” Andrews said.

The role, which has been played notably by actors like Jack Lemon and Art Carney, is something that Andrews hopes to put his own vision on.

“I am doing my own thing and that is the great thing about a well-written play with a well-written role. Ten actors can play it and it will be 10 different things. It is great fun to play,” he said.

To prepare for the role Andrews has been developing his chemistry with Scozzari — which has surprisingly lead to a realization between the two.

“I think we are even a bit opposite — he is more Felix and I am more Oscar,” Andrews said, with Oscar Madison being the more untidy, epicurean character.

“The chemistry is great, the lines are starting to come and we are bouncing off each other. Even socially when we go out, it is a great group of guys and we really get along.”

Scozzari, who’s resume includes working for Mirvish Productions, the Strattford Festival and an acclaimed credit in the movie Hairspray, also noticed that they are playing opposite roles of their real-life personalities.

“We are both from Toronto and I reached out to Garfield to see if he wanted to read our scenes,” Scozzari said. “I invited him over and I took out my freshly printed one-sided script. It was in a duo-tang and I had all our scenes marked up.

“Garfield came in and he ripped open the envelope it came in and the pages were all askew.”

Scozzari is excited to take on the role, partly made famous by the late, great actor Walter Matthau.

“Oscar was most recently played by Nathan Lane, so a lot of great actors and great comedic icons have played this role. They are big footsteps to follow.

Scozzari said Cow Patti guests can expect a genuine good time when they come see this production.

“The script speaks for itself,” he said. “The banter is very quick and I think everyone has a little Felix and a little Oscar in them. Any relationship will always have an Oscar and Felix”

Andrews added, “They will have a great time. They will be well entertained and it is great cast that AnnaMarie (Lea — Director) has put together. Every character is well defined and everything is in it. There is humour, there is pathos — it is a great play and you are going to have a great time.”

Scozzari added that Cow Patti’s productions are right up there with anything he has even acted in over the last 25 years.

“I had the opportunity to work the Citadel in Edmonton a few times and at Theatre Calgary. Just because this is a small town, I don’t consider the calibre of what we do here any less than what I have done on the bigger stages. Come out and have a great time.”

Reservations for The Odd Couple can be found on the Cow Patti website.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
Richard and Deborah gear up for engaging set of shows

Just Posted

Cornerstone’s Annie comes out just in time for Christmas

The Red Deer show is on Nov. 9th to 18th

WATCH: Red Deer school students lay Remembrance Day poppies for No Stone Left Alone

Students get real-life experience of the sacrifice war veterans made at annual event

Toronto-based pop-rocksters The Elwins head to Bo’s Nov. 8th

Popular band signed on with USS’s Canadian run

‘Tis Toys for Tickets time again with donations going to Red Deer Christmas Bureau

More than 300 toys were collected last year for children to wake up with a gift on Christmas morning

Red Deer hospital launches veteran recognition program

For those wishing to be recognized, a poppy magnet is placed on their in-room whiteboard

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple promises to delight Lacombe

Cow Patti theatre hosting the comedic dynamic of Felix Unger and Oscar Madison

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Town of Canmore supports Calgary’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

The Rocky Mountain town an hour west of Calgary would host some of the events as part of the bid.

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

Most Read