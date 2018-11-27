Grade 1 students James McRae, Noah Doucette, Lucy Armstrong and Lia Cho at St. Elizabeth Seton School stand in front of a lifesize bus simulation with instructors Michaelle de Ruiter and Odilia Youngman before learning about bus safety Tuesday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Red Deer school kids in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and Grade 1 Catholic Schools are learning about safety in and around school buses this week.

Kelli Pickett, Safety and Training Coordinator in the Transportation Department at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, said the program teaches first-time school bus riders the importance of understanding school bus safety.

The interactive event aims to help students feel more comfortable riding the bus on their first day of school and throughout the school year.

Taking place at St. Elizabeth Seton School, the students participate in a school bus simulation to learn about school bus safety zones, she said.

There are many reasons to instill safety rules and practices around school buses from an early age, according to Pickett.

“It is important to continue to hold transportation events in our schools,” she said in a press release.

“By holding this event at the school, it reminds students that the school bus is an extension of the classroom and we continue to foster safe practices.”

Students learn to stand in the ‘safety zone’ while waiting for the bus, Pickett explained. This is important because the City of Red Deer has bylaws that prohibit school buses from using red flashing lights. Because of this, students learn they cannot cross in front or behind the bus during pick-up and drop-off.

As there are no seat-belts on school buses, Pickett said they explain to the children why there aren’t any and where to sit on a bus to stay safe in case of an accident. The children learn other general safety rules as well.

The program is similar to the national First Rider Program that introduces young children and their parents to school buses and school bus safety. The program is also designed to be a fun and interactive learning experience.

The first session took place Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Seton School from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maryview School students will take part Wednesday, with students from Holy Family School participating Thursday.

All sessions are held at St. Elizabeth Seton School from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Previous story
New Indigenous artwork unveiled at Red Deer Regional Hospital

Just Posted

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Local students delve into sustainability project in support of Winter Games

Project overseen by ‘Saws for Schools Club’ based at Central Middle School

Council passes wage hikes to deal with tax changes

Red Deer City council approved an adjustment to their gross salaries to preserve current net pay

Freezing rain in the forecast for late this afternoon

Red Deer and surrounding areas expected to be hit by freezing rain, says Environment Canada

City council grants second and third reading for a supervised consumption site

The site itself is large enough to accommodate all the services provided by Turning Point

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

WATCH: MEGlobal Athletic Park receives $2 million boost towards new Lacombe track

Expanded fieldhouse and new track and field facility to be included in $4 million plan

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

Most Read