ADAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Josh Dokter, 18-years-old, plays Gomez, Sam Dancey 16-years-old plays Grandma, Gracey Holt, 15-years-old, plays Pugsley, Malcom Law, 17-years-old, plays Fester and Luisa Caselitz, 16-years-old also plays Grandma. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Hunting Hills High School Musical Theatre students hit the stage to present The Addams Family: A New Musical running March 15-17th.

“You can expect a lot of energy this year,” said lead actor Josh Dokter, a Grade 12 student.

“The Addams family is a very high energy comedy show.”

Dokter plays Gomez in one of the two casts performing the musical. He said both casts have been working hard for the last six months.

The musical takes place about ten years after the movies. and the children are grown up, Wednesday is an adult and Pugsley is a young teenager.

The show centers on Wednesday’s engagement to a ‘normal’ man and the family drama that ensues.

Despite the fact that the last TV series wrapped up in 1999, Doctor said most of the students were familiar with the characters. The story is a fresh story, not derived from the TV series or films.

The Addams Family a New Musical Comedy was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice in 2009, with music by Andrew Lippa.

The musical is based on The Addams Family cartoon created by Charles Addams for The New Yorker in 1932.

Dokter said that The Addams Family musical was right up his alley, as a finale performance.

As a part of Kearney Vocal Studio, Dokter is a strong singer, and will be performing in several vocal competitions in March and April.

Dokter does not plan to persue singing or acting as a profession, but aspires to pass on his love of theatre arts to future generations.

“I hope to teach drama and direct musicals and theatre shows,” he said.

The upcoming production combines students from Grades 10-12, divided into two rotating casts. Each cast performs two shows.

Dokter’s cast is performing on Friday and Saturday night.

Show times are at 7:00 p.m. each night, as well as a noon matinee Saturday, and there is a dinner theatre option at the Friday night show.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Hunting Hills bookstore or at the door.

Previous story
Sean Burns dives into the classic country sound

Just Posted

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

AMA and Red Deer RCMP partner to prevent auto theft

More than 1,500 stolen vehicles in the city last year

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

Red Deer RCMP ticket 78 distracted drivers last month

Each driver ticketed almost $300

Ponoka woman charged with uttering threats against nudist event

Arie Christine Guthrie charged in relation to “naturist swim event” in Calgary

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

PHOTO: Good samaritans help corral escaped cow in Ponoka

A cow escaped out of the VJV Auction Mart in Ponoka on Wednesday afternoon but was caught

Steenbergen signs with Coyotes

Tyler Steenbergen has signed a three-year entry level contract

Rare triplet bull calves born near Ponoka

The six year old red Angus/Simmental cow has had twins before, now triplets

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

NAFTA: Why the U.S. wants a deal within weeks

It’s the U.S. argument that political events beyond the spring could make it harder to finish a deal and get final ratification votes

Feds eye tougher screening of gun owners for mental health, violence concerns

The Liberals are planning to introduce legislation in coming weeks to fulfill platform promises on firearms, including a requirement for “enhanced background checks”

Most Read

  • WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

    Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams