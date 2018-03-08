WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Hunting Hills High School Musical Theatre students hit the stage to present The Addams Family: A New Musical running March 15-17th.

“You can expect a lot of energy this year,” said lead actor Josh Dokter, a Grade 12 student.

“The Addams family is a very high energy comedy show.”

Dokter plays Gomez in one of the two casts performing the musical. He said both casts have been working hard for the last six months.

The musical takes place about ten years after the movies. and the children are grown up, Wednesday is an adult and Pugsley is a young teenager.

The show centers on Wednesday’s engagement to a ‘normal’ man and the family drama that ensues.

Despite the fact that the last TV series wrapped up in 1999, Doctor said most of the students were familiar with the characters. The story is a fresh story, not derived from the TV series or films.

The Addams Family a New Musical Comedy was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice in 2009, with music by Andrew Lippa.

The musical is based on The Addams Family cartoon created by Charles Addams for The New Yorker in 1932.

Dokter said that The Addams Family musical was right up his alley, as a finale performance.

As a part of Kearney Vocal Studio, Dokter is a strong singer, and will be performing in several vocal competitions in March and April.

Dokter does not plan to persue singing or acting as a profession, but aspires to pass on his love of theatre arts to future generations.

“I hope to teach drama and direct musicals and theatre shows,” he said.

The upcoming production combines students from Grades 10-12, divided into two rotating casts. Each cast performs two shows.

Dokter’s cast is performing on Friday and Saturday night.

Show times are at 7:00 p.m. each night, as well as a noon matinee Saturday, and there is a dinner theatre option at the Friday night show.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Hunting Hills bookstore or at the door.