VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. kid

Trebek says he wanted to announce the news himself to prevent fans “from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports.”

He acknowledges the prognosis for stage four pancreatic cancer “is not very encouraging.”

But he adds that he’s “going to fight this” and “going to keep working.”

The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told — I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years,” he said jokingly in the video.

“So help me: keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

The Canadian Press

