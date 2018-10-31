Red Deer’s Albertus Koett is thrilled to have signed on as the new artistic director for Tree House Youth Theatre. photo submitted

Tree House Youth Theatre welcomes new artistic director

Albertus Koett has signed on to guide the talented local troupe

With loads of experience from his own years in theatre, Red Deer’s Albertus Koett is thrilled to have signed on as the new artistic director for Tree House Youth Theatre.

Born and raised in Red Deer, the extremely talented Koett has been acting, writing, directing, and producing theatre for the last 25 years.

“This year also marks our 30th season, so that’s really exciting,” he said during a recent chat.

As to his own particular vision for the group, Koett said he aims to hold to the initial vision that was set all those years ago. “Tree House was created to be a place where youth in Red Deer and Central Alberta can learn the fundamentals of theatre and make really good productions,” he said. “We really believe that youth theatre can be inspiring, it can be challenging and it can be thought-provoking. It can be quality theatre.”

Another outstanding facet of Tree House Youth Theatre is the ongoing commitment to help prepare participants to go beyond Tree House.

“So those with Tree House can take their skills to the high school programs, to post secondary institutions and (later) onto community and professional theatre.

“They are going to learn the industry standards as far as auditioning, preparing for rehearsals, what to do in rehearsals, theatre terminology and the history behind a lot of the ways that we do things,” he said.

“Theatre is my passion, and I also love working with people in theatre because it’s a shared passion,” he said, adding that he’s really excited to share with the Tree House youth from his own extensive experience.

Looking into the new season, Koett said registrations are open for two programs plus a summer camp as well.

There is a nine to 12-year-old program and a 13- to 17-year-old program.

“The nine to 12-year-olds are primarily going to be working on the fundamentals, such as speech and movement for the stage, improvisation and acting skills. They will be doing this through different workshops as well as working on monologues and small scenes,” he explained. “They will also be doing some stage combat as well.”

Elements of what they will be working on through the year will be presented next March for family and friends to check out.

“The 13 to 17-year-olds, in addition to learning the speech and movement and improv, will also be working on a production. The roles will be auditioned. Everyone will get a part, and it will be a lot of fun as most people will have multiple roles as well,” he said.

Rehearsals for the older set will begin shortly for a March production of Alice in Wonderland.

Koett got the acting bug early, having starred in a production of A Christmas Carol when he was in Grade 4.

The next year he was in a show called The Artful Dodgers. He also collaborated on a couple of CAT shows during those younger years, and after graduating high school, he studied theatre arts at Red Deer College and starred in many memorable roles.

Tree House Youth Theatre has a long and tremendously creative history in Red Deer.

The organization was launched back in 1988 and was the brainchild of Richard O’Brien who was head of the Theatre Arts Program at Red Deer College at the time.

Matt Gould would be at the helm for 10 years and Nicole Leal then came onboard for two seasons.

Meanwhile, Koett can’t wait to get things going with these truly creative and talented youth. 

He’s going to have his hands full no question, what with his ongoing Sherlock Holmes series which he is both adapting and directing.

But he’s more than ready for the exciting challenges that lie ahead. The key is surrounding oneself with great folks with a similar passion.

“To see someone begin with us at age nine, and then grow in confidence and skills and abilities until they are 17. And then, we get to watch them in their careers. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

For more about registering, check out http://www.treehouseyouththeatre.ca/newweb/registration-tickets/.

For more about Tree House Youth Theatre, email treehousetheatre@gmail.com or visit www.treehouseyouththeatre.ca.

Previous story
JoJo Mason joins Gord Bamford Nov. 4th at Bo’s

Just Posted

Red Deer mother talks spooky Halloween lawn

Sonja Hoefman has been scaring the bejesus out of Trick-Or-Treaters for almost two decades

JoJo Mason joins Gord Bamford Nov. 4th at Bo’s

Mason featured during Bamford’s ‘Honkytonks and Dive Bar’ Tour.

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

YMCA to operate the Northside Community Centre

The facility is set to be completed by May of 2019

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

UPDATE: Ponoka County resident William Harris was found deceased

Rimbey RCMP are investigating the cause of his death

Ponoka’s Jake Vold takes a win at first night of CFR

The Canadian Finals Rodeo had a big start with Jake Vold winning the first round in bareback riding

U17 Lacombe Crush Girls Volleyball Club looking for dedicated Central Albertans

Tryouts coming later in November in Lacombe

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

Most Read