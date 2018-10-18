‘Thriller’ charity event runs Oct. 27th at the Sheraton

Proceeds to support Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital and Pound it Hip Hop

The ‘This is Thriller’ charity event is heading back to Red Deer on Oct. 27th for a dinner, a show, a hip hop battle and a dance party at the Sheraton Hotel.

All proceeds will go to Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital and Pound It Hip Hop Dancers Association (PIHHDA).

Event Co-Chair Vanessa Higgins-Nogareda said she’s excited to be part of such a cool event while supporting the community’s hospital and local youth.

”I am committed to raising $20,000 for Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital by dancing in the 2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off this April,” she said.

”As a nurse I see firsthand the work the Friends charity does, while much of the effort happens behind the scenes. Their mission is to provide patients with care and comfort through the selfless efforts of staff and volunteers.

Higgins-Nogareda said that every dollar spent at the Flower and Gift Shop, Jolt N Bolt or Café VA goes directly back into the hospital for things ranging from wheelchairs to bus tickets.

Monica Hamilton, Pound It Hip Hop Dancers’ Association Secretary said that, “The mission statement of PIHHDA is ‘Equal Opportunity for All Members’ and we work to ensure all our dancers are financially able to take part in the training, competition and international dance opportunities that they are presented with at Pound It Hip Hop Studio.”

It was back on a spooky Halloween night in 2016, that Red Deer experienced the horrors of its first Thriller Zombie Dinner and Dance Show hosted by Common Bonds and Pound It Hip Hop Studio with the help of a group of student volunteers.

Due to popular demand, This Is THRILLER! is back as Higgins-Nogareda dances in support of the 2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off’s selected charity The Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

As mentioned, the charity provides care and comfort items to patients including equipment, supplies and services such as blood pressure monitors, milk warmers and taxi vouchers.

At this year’s event you can come as a Zombie and expect an immersive experience in the thrill of Thriller with a Macabre Plated Dinner, ambiance lurking all around, Hip Hop Dance Show including Thriller, Invitational Hip Hop Battle with Celebrity Judges, a Last Gasp DJ Dance Party, a Grave Photo Corner, to name a few.

There will be prizes for best make-up and costume, a vacation raffle, a silent auction, a live art and sale and a 50/50. The event is for adults only.

For tickets, go to www.pounditdj.com.