The Strumbellas will be performing on the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza mainstage March 1st as part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Matt Barnes photo

Strumbellas will be hitting the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza mainstage March 1st

Popular Canadian band gearing up for release of Rattlesnake in March

The Strumbellas will be hitting the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza mainstage March 1st as part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The band performs at 9 p.m. following a show by fellow Canuck Scott Helman. It’s all part of the 52° North Music and Cultural Festival.

For their snappy latest single Salvation, the band looked back to ideas sparked around the time of its debut EP in 2009.

And for the group, which consists of Simon Ward, (acoustic guitarist and main songwriter), David Ritter (keys), Jeremy Drury (percussion), Isabel Ritchie (strings), Jon Hembrey (guitar) and Darryl James (bass), the infectious tune marks a stylistic shift from what has been described as their comparatively melancholy, introspective releases.

“A lot of our music is known for being dark,” explained Ritter. “I like that people can turn to our music in dark times, but we were interested in seeing whether we could make something a little more hopeful and positive.

“I think the song has a more positive feel than our previous stuff.” Indeed, Salvation marks a notable step towards pop sensibilities for The Strumbellas.

“We started out as a folky, bluegrassy band – our first gigs were at farmers’ markets at 8 a.m. on Sunday mornings. We were always a scrappy folk band,” recalled Ritter. “And then at a certain moment we just fell in love with pop music. We were playing Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus and stuff, so once that happened, while we were making our last record, we started pushing towards those sounds.

“I also think we’ve learned since then that we can never push too far in that direction because we are always going to be who we are,” he added. “Our music is always going to sound like us. But those influences do creep in because that is what we are listening to and what we are dancing around in our bedrooms by ourselves to,” he added with a laugh.

Ritter pointed out that what listeners hear with Salvation will essentially paint a picture of what the essence of their upcoming release Rattlesnake is about.

“In its way, it’s a folky album. There is still acoustic guitar and the group singing that we always do, but it sounds like Salvation sounds.

“But I don’t think we could change that dramatically if we wanted to!”

One might think that melding the singular artistic vision of six talented people on a project would be a monumental challenge, but Ritter said with Rattlesnake it was quite seamless. “We had a wonderful producer for this record, Tim Pagnotta. He understood that he needed to be an engineer and a song-crafter but he also needed to be a therapist and a personality manager,” he laughed.

“He understood, maybe more than anyone else we have ever worked with, to channel everyone’s energy in the right way so everyone came away knowing that not only was the product good but also the process was really enjoyable and satisfying, too.”

For Ritter, signing on with The Strumbellas has been a delight from the start. “I was kicked out of a band too irresponsible right before I found The Strumbellas, so that was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said with a laugh. “And the fact that it has blossomed to what it is is like this lovely surprise.”

These days, the band is still riding high on the success of its last project Hope, which was released in 2016.

Spirits, an explosive single from Hope, became a runaway hit for The Strumbellas, hitting number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and cracking the international market in countries including Germany, Italy and France.

They spent the past few years on the road, performing at festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

In 2017, they won the iHeartRadio Music award for Best New Alternative Rock Artist of the Year and collected the Juno Award for Single of the Year ahead of Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes.

For The Strumbellas, though, what comes first is crafting stellar tunes and connecting with fans.

“If we can add a little bit of color to somebody’s day, that’s the ball game for me.”

Previous story
Unveil Studio’s new project, Dream, explores meaning and purpose

Just Posted

Mustard Seed to benefit from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run slated for May 11th

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Beverly Keeshig-Soonias keynote speaker at RDC Indigenous Perspectives Conference

Third annual conference aims to create understanding and awareness of Indigenous culture

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

UPDATE: Stettler County and its planner ‘depart ways’ at height of Paradise Shores controversy

His departure not connected to Paradise Shores, says Stettler County Councillor

Most Read