Snowed in Comedy Tour is a ‘comedic hit’ on the Canadian slopes

The show runs in Red Deer March 1st at the Memorial Centre

Pete Zedlacher, fast becoming one of the most recognized acts in Canada, is just one of the comedians set to perform at the The Snowed in Comedy Tour March 1st at the Memorial Centre. photo submitted

For the 11th consecutive year, The Snowed in Comedy Tour is carving out its reputation as a Canadian success story in a market of American comedic giants.

The show runs in Red Deer March 1st at the Memorial Centre.

Tickets are available at www.blackknightinn.ca.

This year, organizers say the performance is even bigger, showcasing four Canadian comedians playing in 65 cities coast-to-coast, including a special showcase of four straight nights in Whistler, B.C.

It’s a showcase of some of the best comedic talent that Canada has to offer, noted a release.

Four very different, very funny performers come together for a fantastic evening of comedy and this year there are new additions to the line-up.

Three-time female Comedian of the year Debra DiGiovanni joins a leg of the tour, with Flight of the Chonchords’ Arj Barker rounding out the rest of the line-up of Snowed in Comedy Tour veterans – five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher, Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the $25,000 Great Canadian Laugh off winner Paul Myrehaug, along with special guest appearances.

There’s something for every brand of humour, and everyone will walk away with their own personal favorite.

Sometimes not taking yourself too seriously pays off. The Snowed in Comedy Tour is proof of that. Comedian Dan Quinn wanted to go on a snowboarding vacation with his comedian buddies, but he couldn’t afford to take time off work. He scheduled comedy tour dates strategically around what ski hills he could hit during the day, and paid for his lift tickets and rentals by doing comedy shows at night.

What started as a small Canadian tour has proven to be a winning equation.

Like the Tragically Hip, in a market still dominated by American acts, the homegrown comedy tour has won fans over one performance at a time, and become the largest comedy tour in Canada with over $1 million in ticket sales, and performed in Australia, the U.S., France and Switzerland.

Quinn has done numerous appearances on TV and radio and has won the Canadian Comedy Competition at Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

He has done Comedy Now on CTV, The Debaters, Sirius XM radio and won ‘Best of the Fest’ at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton.

He travels around the world performing in England, the U.S. Australia, Switzerland and France.

Paul Myrehaug now resides in London, England but was born in Camrose and tours around the globe. He won the Great Canadian Laugh off $25,000 prize and has been on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and the Debaters.

Pete Zedlacher is becoming one of the most recognized acts in Canada.

He has been nominated five times for Comedian of the year, done the Just For Laughs Gala 8 times and won the Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic Competition.

Along with his acting credits he is now writing for the CBC Johnny Harris show OF ALL PLACES.

Damonde Tschritter can be heard on SiriusXM radio, as well as CBC’s The Debaters and Madly Off in All Directions, and he has appeared at every comedy festival in North America including the New Faces Gala at Just for Laughs.

Again, tickets are available viat the Black Knight Ticket Centre at www.blackknightinn.ca.