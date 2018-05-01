Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio to open for May long weekend

Crews delayed the installation by one week to account for recent weather conditions

The Ross Street Patio is scheduled to open May 16th for the summer season, in time for the May long weekend. Crews delayed the installation by one week to account for recent weather conditions experienced in Red Deer.

Residents are invited to take the opportunity to pull up a chair and enjoy coffee or lunch under the sun with fellow Red Deerians.

Free live music performances are proudly provided by The City of Red Deer and the Downtown Business Association throughout the summer and will feature a variety of artists and genres. The first performance is May 29th at 11:30 a.m.; events continue through to September 13th on the following schedule:

 Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 Wednesdays, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

 Friday Patio Parties, 6 – 10 p.m. June 15, July 13, and August 10

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/patioparties.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer