Emily Cupples and Dan Vasquez rehearsed their roles as Mathilda and Shuman in a past Red Deer Player’s show. file photo

Red Deer Players introducing ‘Breaking Cover’

Audiences can enjoy compelling new plays and offer feedback

The talented troupe behind the Red Deer Players Society continues to break new creative ground in spreading the word about what they have to offer.

The theatre company behind such theatrical offerings such as Mass Appeal, Twelve Angry Men and Calendar Girls is gearing up for a whole new way to explore theatre in the community.

‘Breaking Cover’ makes its debut Sept. 23rd in the Snell Auditorium of the Red Deer Public Library downtown. The new series features rehearsed readings of exciting new plays from Alberta playwrights, where the audience will not only have the fun of watching compelling dramas or sparkling comedies, but they will also have the chance to offer feedback on the production as well.

Things get underway at 1:45 p.m.

“Local actor Blaine Newton has been involved in something called Script Salon in Edmonton,” said Lori Lane of the Red Deer Players of the inspiration to launch Breaking Cover.

”It’s something that started off about four or five years ago, and it’s really taken off – they are doing one a month now.

“At the same time, Red Deer Players is so new, and we kind of jumped into some big stuff. But the base of ‘doers’ is pretty small. So this year we decided that instead of trying to do yet another really big production, we would look at doing a series of smaller things aimed at reaching out to different people and broadening the awareness of who we are and what we are doing,” she explained.

The idea of collaborating with playwrights seemed like an interesting path to take.

“Also, about a year or so ago, I was asked to do a presentation by the Friends of the Library as part of their ‘Let’s Talk About the Arts’ series. So I made a connection with them at that point.”

Lane later wondered if perhaps the Friends of the Library group might be interested in teaming up for a partnership for something like Breaking Cover.

“To do something like this, you need a consistent venue. So I was thinking about the Snell Auditorium, which is ideal for this.”

She pitched the idea and the folks from the Library were enthusiastically onboard.

As mentioned, Breaking Cover kicks off Sept. 23rd with additional plays running Dec. 9th, Jan 13th, March 10th and May 26th.

Kicking things off is a play by Newton called The Thin Grey Line, and will be directed by Lane.

The show also features a superb cast including Keith Ainscough, Ashley Mercia, Nigel Lane and Paul Boultbee.

“It’s intended to be kind of the last step in the process of creating a play,” said Lane. “You then add to it the element of doing this in front of an audience, and the playwrights can see if they are reaching the audience in the way they had hoped.”

Each and every session promises to be a thoroughly engaging, creatively-rich, fun and perhaps even challenging opportunity for all involved.

“It doesn’t come with the full staging – there’s no costuming, no props, no set, no special effects – it’s just the ‘read’. So it puts a pretty big responsibility on the actors to get it across.”

But at the same time, Lane see Breaking Cover as a tremendous opportunity to not only introduce Red Deer Players to more people, but to also hopefully get more folks onboard in working and volunteering with the troupe in any number of ways.

So far, submissions have been a stellar mix of of dramas and comedies – a perfect balance. As to drawing in actors, Lane said they’ve put out an open call. “If this takes off, our full intention is to increase the frequency of Breaking Cover.

“So if we all of a sudden find ourselves doing one a month, we can’t be putting out a call for auditions for each play. So what we have done is to build a pool – we’ve got about 16 actors.

“The idea is that we get our scripts, and we go to our pool. And I think we always want to be replenishing that pool as more people find out about it and are interested.”

There is no admission charge for Breaking Cover performances, but support via a silver donation at the door is appreciated.

For more, check out www.reddeerplayers.com.

Previous story
CFR45 announces Meghan Patrick as Cabaret headliner

Just Posted

Bringing light to the work RNs do at Arnet Lantern Walk

Red Deer event takes place Sept. 28th at Bower Ponds

Cold weather and snow expected across Alberta

Red Deer to see cooler temperatures this week

Health care worker wins lawsuit for being wrongfully accused of accessing patient records

Judge rules there no evidence to back up the board’s claims and slams their actions

CFR45 announces Meghan Patrick as Cabaret headliner

Red Deer to feature many exciting acts during the CFR

The Lending Cupboard opens new facility in north Red Deer

Medical equipment lender helped over 10,000 clients last year

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Brian Mulroney said Justin Trudeau phoned him last weekend to discuss the NAFTA situation and the two spoke for an hour.

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.

‘It’s a road trip that we never finished:’ Humboldt Broncos back on the ice

The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.

Calgary Olympic Bid Corp. sees long-term housing benefits to hosting 2026 Games

The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Most Read