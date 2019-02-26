Red Deer film lands two awards at Central Alberta Film Festival (CAFF)

Power on Water takes Audience Choice and award for Best Short Documentary

The 2019 Central Alberta Film Festival came to a conclusion Saturday night with a formal awards ceremony celebrating six winning films, with awards for Audience Choice and Best Short Documentary going to Red Deer filmmaker Rueben Tschetter for his film Power on Water.

“Of all the films screened at the great Carnival Cinemas facility this week, Power on Water was singled out by both the judges and the audience as a superior film,” said Ranjit Mullakady, CAFF President, at an after-party on Saturday held at downtown restaurant Here to Mars.

“We couldn’t be happier that a local film gets to be celebrated this way right here in Red Deer.”

Power on Water is a short film commissioned by the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery that profiles Red Deer’s Tammy Cunnington, world class Paralympic swimmer.

Cunnington was six years old when she was struck by an airplane at a Ponoka air show in April 1982, leaving her a paraplegic.

Power on Water tells the story of Cunnington’s life, her passion, and her focus on getting to the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Other films recognized at the CAFF Awards Ceremony, which was sponsored in part by 67th Street Dental and Troubled Monk Brewery, were Prairie Dog for Best Feature Narrative, RISE: The Story of Augustines for Best Feature Documentary, and The Wall for Best Short Narrative.

Audience Choice awards for CAFF’s Smartphone and 48 Hour Film Challenges were given to Marionette Man and Suzie.

CAFF Action Team volunteers were also recognized at the ceremony by Mullakady, who commented on the importance of teamwork in filmmaking and in life.

