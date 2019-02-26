Red Deer film lands two awards at Central Alberta Film Festival (CAFF)

Power on Water takes Audience Choice and award for Best Short Documentary

The 2019 Central Alberta Film Festival came to a conclusion Saturday night with a formal awards ceremony celebrating six winning films, with awards for Audience Choice and Best Short Documentary going to Red Deer filmmaker Rueben Tschetter for his film Power on Water.

“Of all the films screened at the great Carnival Cinemas facility this week, Power on Water was singled out by both the judges and the audience as a superior film,” said Ranjit Mullakady, CAFF President, at an after-party on Saturday held at downtown restaurant Here to Mars.

“We couldn’t be happier that a local film gets to be celebrated this way right here in Red Deer.”

Power on Water is a short film commissioned by the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery that profiles Red Deer’s Tammy Cunnington, world class Paralympic swimmer.

Cunnington was six years old when she was struck by an airplane at a Ponoka air show in April 1982, leaving her a paraplegic.

Power on Water tells the story of Cunnington’s life, her passion, and her focus on getting to the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Other films recognized at the CAFF Awards Ceremony, which was sponsored in part by 67th Street Dental and Troubled Monk Brewery, were Prairie Dog for Best Feature Narrative, RISE: The Story of Augustines for Best Feature Documentary, and The Wall for Best Short Narrative.

Audience Choice awards for CAFF’s Smartphone and 48 Hour Film Challenges were given to Marionette Man and Suzie.

CAFF Action Team volunteers were also recognized at the ceremony by Mullakady, who commented on the importance of teamwork in filmmaking and in life.

-Submitted by the Central Alberta Film Festival

Previous story
Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

Just Posted

Seven medals earned for Team Alberta on Monday

Local athlete Kalena Soehn won the Trampoline gold medal

WATCH: More Canada Winter Games action underway

Games continue in Red Deer until March 2nd

‘Citizens’ Forum On Health Care and Seniors’ runs March 6th

Topics range from pharmacare to continuing care and home care

Week two of Canada Winter Games kicked off Sunday with new sports and athletes

Chef Pat Lechelt said Team Alberta should finish within the top three provinces

‘Breaking Cover’ gears up for latest installment

Staged play reading runs March 10th at the Public Library downtown

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

‘Project All In’ sees support in Ponoka

The mental health advocacy project is about first responders mental health support

Leduc RCMP investigate sexual assault at Telford Lake

Leduc RCMP asking for public’s assistance identifying sexual assault suspect

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

‘Not Canadian enough:’ Edmonton woman’s girls denied citizenship under old law

Conservatives took away right to pass on citizenship to your children unless they’re born in Canada

Most Read